Chinese troupe perform in Ethiopia to celebrate Spring Festival

A Chinese cultural troupe on Friday evening staged colorful performances to celebrate the upcoming Spring festival in Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa.



The cultural event which saw acrobats, ethnic songs and dances by the troupe from north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region was attended by people including Chinese and Ethiopian nationals who are living in Addis Ababa.



Speaking to Xinhua, Yang Ying, Chinese Director of Confucius Institute at the Addis Ababa University, said the Chinese Lunar New Year is the most important festival in China bringing family and friends together.



The Year of the Pig in the Chinese lunar calendar will begin on Feb. 5, 2019.



Genet Dagnchew, an Ethiopian attendee of the Chinese cultural troupe's performance, said the cultural show will further the already strong Ethiopia-China ties.



"The cultural show was very entertaining. I liked the diversity and beauty of Chinese culture. This kind of cultural performances will further strengthen the Ethiopia-China countries ties," Dagnchew told Xinhua.



She said the cultural performance she witnessed gave her the idea of traveling to China to experience the country's culture and lifestyle first hand.



"I have never been to China, but from what I have heard and the culture performance I saw, I want to visit China to observe Chinese culture," said Dagnchew.

