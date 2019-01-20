China's top anti-graft body exposes decadent officials

China's graft busters have named and shamed officials for disciplinary violations ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year.



Exposed Party cadres and those working in the public sector in 17 cases were found to have involved in misuse of public funds for tours and bribe-taking, among other violations, according to a weekly report released by the Communist Party of China Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Supervisory Commission.



Punishment for those on the list includes warnings and removal from office.



Since April 2014, it has become a regular practice for the anti-graft authority to reveal cases of corruption every week for four to five weeks in the lead up to national holidays, as holidays usually see a rise of gift-giving, lavish banquets and ceremonies, among other violations.



Spring Festival falls on Feb. 5 this year.

