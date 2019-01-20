China, Cameroon agree to boost cooperation

Chinese President Xi Jinping's special representative Yang Jiechi and Cameroonian President Paul Biya agreed on Friday to further boost bilateral cooperation.
Yang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee, said the China-Cameroon friendship has a long history and has withstood the test of time and international vicissitudes.
President Paul Biya paid a visit to China last year and attended the Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), reaching important consensus with Xi, said Yang, adding that the bilateral relations has come to a new starting point in history with important opportunities for development.
Yang said the visit is aimed at strengthening communication with Cameroon and boosting the implementation of the consensus reached by the two presidents and the outcome of the summit, so as to elevate the friendly cooperation to a higher level.
Yang called on both sides to broaden friendly exchanges at all levels, jointly push forward the Belt and Road
construction, deepen pragmatic cooperation in various fields, and promote people-to-people exchanges.
China will help Cameroon develop its economy and improve people's livelihood, continue mutual support on issues concerning each other's core interests and major concerns, and promote communication and collaboration on international and regional issues, said Yang.
For his part, Biya said Cameroon attaches great importance to the ties with China, appreciates its support and assistance, and hopes that China will make greater achievements in its development.
Biya said that Cameroon highly appreciates the Belt and Road Initiative, and supports the cooperation under the framework of the FOCAC.
Cameroon is ready to work with China to implement the results of the Beijing Summit, and advance the bilateral relations to a new stage, said Biya.
The country is willing to communicate and coordinate with China more closely in multilateral affairs, Biya added.
During the visit, Yang also met with Cameroonian Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute and Foreign Minister Lejeune Mbella Mbella.