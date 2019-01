SWAT team members participate in drill in Jinan, east China's Shandong

SWAT team members participate in a drill in Jinan, capital of east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 19, 2019. About 4,500 SWAT team members from 17 provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities nationwide took part in a drill in Jinan on Saturday to demonstrate their ability and resolution to fight crimes and handle emergency situations. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)

