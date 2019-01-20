Free training course of baby care skills held in NW China's Ningxia

A teacher (2nd, L) demonstrates baby care skills during a training course in Dongshanpo Village of Jingyuan County, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Jan. 18, 2019. Jingyuan County is a national-level poor county with a large number of left-behind women. A free training course of baby care skills was held here to help these women gain a skill as well as to satisfy the large market demand for baby carers. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)

