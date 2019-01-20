Railway policemen work to ensure safety for Spring Festival travel rush in Beijing

Railway policemen patrol with a police dog at a maintenance station to ensure safety for the upcoming Spring Festival travel rush in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 19, 2019. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

A railway policeman with a police dog works at a maintenance station to ensure safety for the upcoming Spring Festival travel rush in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 19, 2019. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

A railway policeman inspects a train with a police dog at a maintenance station to ensure safety for the upcoming Spring Festival travel rush in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 19, 2019. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

