Winter fishing event held in NE China's Liaoning

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/1/20 9:17:46

Dancers perform during the opening ceremony of a winter fishing event in Kangping County, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Jan. 19, 2019. (Xinhua/Long Lei)


 

Fishermen harvest fish during a winter fishing event at Wolong Lake of Kangping County, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Jan. 19, 2019. (Xinhua/Long Lei)


 

People perform during the opening ceremony of a winter fishing event in Kangping County, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Jan. 19, 2019. (Xinhua/Long Lei)


 

A fisherman shows the fish he caught during a winter fishing event at Wolong Lake of Kangping County, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Jan. 19, 2019. (Xinhua/Long Lei)


 

A fisherman distributes fish during a winter fishing event at Wolong Lake of Kangping County, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Jan. 19, 2019. (Xinhua/Long Lei)


 

Posted in: CHINA
