Bullet trains maintained in China's Guiyang to ensure safety for Spring Festival travel rush

Mechanics check a bullet train at a maintenance station to ensure safety for the upcoming Spring Festival travel rush in Guiyang, capital of southwest China's Guizhou Province, Jan. 19, 2019. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)

A mechanic checks a bullet train at a maintenance station to ensure safety for the upcoming Spring Festival travel rush in Guiyang, capital of southwest China's Guizhou Province, Jan. 19, 2019. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)

Mechanics check a bullet train at a maintenance station to ensure safety for the upcoming Spring Festival travel rush in Guiyang, capital of southwest China's Guizhou Province, Jan. 19, 2019. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)

A mechanic checks a bullet train at a maintenance station to ensure safety for the upcoming Spring Festival travel rush in Guiyang, capital of southwest China's Guizhou Province, Jan. 19, 2019. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)

A mechanic checks a bullet train at a maintenance station to ensure safety for the upcoming Spring Festival travel rush in Guiyang, capital of southwest China's Guizhou Province, Jan. 19, 2019. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)

Mechanics wait to check a bullet train at a maintenance station to ensure safety for the upcoming Spring Festival travel rush in Guiyang, capital of southwest China's Guizhou Province, Jan. 19, 2019. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)

Workers clean a bullet train at a maintenance station to ensure safety for the upcoming Spring Festival travel rush in Guiyang, capital of southwest China's Guizhou Province, Jan. 19, 2019. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)

A mechanic checks a bullet train at a maintenance station to ensure safety for the upcoming Spring Festival travel rush in Guiyang, capital of southwest China's Guizhou Province, Jan. 19, 2019. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)