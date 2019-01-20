Death toll from Mexico pipeline explosion rises to 66

Forensic personnel work at the site of a pipeline explosion in the municipality of Tlahuelilpan, Hidalgo state, Mexico, on Jan. 19, 2019. The death toll from the pipeline explosion here has risen to 66, governor of the state of Hidalgo said on Saturday. (Xinhua/Carolina Endara)
A person checks a victim's personal objects at the site of a pipeline explosion in the municipality of Tlahuelilpan, Hidalgo state, Mexico, on Jan. 19, 2019. The death toll from the pipeline explosion here has risen to 66, governor of the state of Hidalgo said on Saturday. (Xinhua/Carolina Endara)
Aerial photo shows the site of a pipeline explosion in the municipality of Tlahuelilpan, Hidalgo state, Mexico, on Jan. 19, 2019. The death toll from the pipeline explosion here has risen to 66, governor of the state of Hidalgo said on Saturday. (Xinhua/Xin Yuewei)
Photo taken with a mobile device shows people staying at a tapped fuel pipeline at the site of an explosion in the municipality of Tlahuelilpan, Hidalgo state, Mexico, Jan. 18, 2019. At least 20 people were killed and 54 others injured in a pipeline explosion in the central Mexican state of Hidalgo on Friday, local authorities said. (Xinhua)
Photo taken with a mobile device shows smoke columns at the site of an explosion in the municipality of Tlahuelilpan, Hidalgo state, Mexico, Jan. 18, 2019. At least 20 people were killed and 54 others injured in a pipeline explosion in the central Mexican state of Hidalgo on Friday, local authorities said. (Xinhua)
Paramedics move an injured person onto a helicopter after a pipeline explosion in the municipality of Tlahuelilpan, Hidalgo state, Mexico, Jan. 18, 2019. At least 20 people were killed and 54 others injured in a pipeline explosion in the central Mexican state of Hidalgo on Friday, local authorities said. (Xinhua/Str)
Photo taken on Jan. 19, 2019 shows the site of a pipeline explosion in the municipality of Tlahuelilpan, Hidalgo state, Mexico. At least 20 people were killed and 54 others injured in a pipeline explosion in the central Mexican state of Hidalgo on Friday, local authorities said. (Xinhua/Xin Yuewei)
Mexican army work at the site of a pipeline explosion in the municipality of Tlahuelilpan, Hidalgo state, Mexico, Jan. 19, 2019. At least 20 people were killed and 54 others injured in a pipeline explosion in the central Mexican state of Hidalgo on Friday, local authorities said. (Xinhua/Xin Yuewei)
People watch at the site of a pipeline explosion in the municipality of Tlahuelilpan, Hidalgo state, Mexico, Jan. 19, 2019. At least 20 people were killed and 54 others injured in a pipeline explosion in the central Mexican state of Hidalgo on Friday, local authorities said. (Xinhua/Xin Yuewei)The death toll from a pipeline explosion in central Mexico has risen to 66, governor of the state of Hidalgo said on Saturday.