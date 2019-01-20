Direct sea freight route links Kaohsiung with Pingtan

A freighter is loaded with goods at a port in Kaohsiung, southeast China's Taiwan, Jan. 19, 2019. A direct sea freight route opened Saturday between Taiwan's Kaohsiung and Pingtan in Fujian Province, drastically shortening the time of farm produce from the island entering the mainland market. The 178-nautical mile journey between the two cities will be shortened from two or three days to just nine hours after the opening of the new route. (Xinhua/Li Xiang)
