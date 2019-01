Spring festival gala premiers in Yangon to celebrate China-Myanmar friendship

Artists from Myanmar perform during a Spring Festival gala in Yangon, Myanmar, on Jan. 19, 2019. A wonderful transnational Spring Festival gala, themed Celebration of China-Myanmar Friendship, premiered in Myanmar's Yangon Saturday evening, involving popular artists of the two countries. (Xinhua/U Aung)

An artist from China's Yunnan Province performs during a Spring Festival gala in Yangon, Myanmar, on Jan. 19, 2019. A wonderful transnational Spring Festival gala, themed Celebration of China-Myanmar Friendship, premiered in Myanmar's Yangon Saturday evening, involving popular artists of the two countries. (Xinhua/U Aung)

Artists from China's Yunnan Province perform during a Spring Festival gala in Yangon, Myanmar, on Jan. 19, 2019. A wonderful transnational Spring Festival gala, themed Celebration of China-Myanmar Friendship, premiered in Myanmar's Yangon Saturday evening, involving popular artists of the two countries. (Xinhua/U Aung)

Artists from Myanmar and China's Yunnan Province perform during a Spring Festival gala in Yangon, Myanmar, on Jan. 19, 2019. A wonderful transnational Spring Festival gala, themed Celebration of China-Myanmar Friendship, premiered in Myanmar's Yangon Saturday evening, involving popular artists of the two countries. (Xinhua/U Aung)

Artists from Myanmar and China's Yunnan Province perform during a Spring Festival gala in Yangon, Myanmar, on Jan. 19, 2019. A wonderful transnational Spring Festival gala, themed Celebration of China-Myanmar Friendship, premiered in Myanmar's Yangon Saturday evening, involving popular artists of the two countries. (Xinhua/U Aung)

Artists from China's Yunnan Province perform during a Spring Festival gala in Yangon, Myanmar, on Jan. 19, 2019. A wonderful transnational Spring Festival gala, themed Celebration of China-Myanmar Friendship, premiered in Myanmar's Yangon Saturday evening, involving popular artists of the two countries. (Xinhua/U Aung)

Artists from China's Yunnan Province perform during a Spring Festival gala in Yangon, Myanmar, on Jan. 19, 2019. A wonderful transnational Spring Festival gala, themed Celebration of China-Myanmar Friendship, premiered in Myanmar's Yangon Saturday evening, involving popular artists of the two countries. (Xinhua/U Aung)

Artists from Myanmar perform during a Spring Festival gala in Yangon, Myanmar, on Jan. 19, 2019. A wonderful transnational Spring Festival gala, themed Celebration of China-Myanmar Friendship, premiered in Myanmar's Yangon Saturday evening, involving popular artists of the two countries. (Xinhua/U Aung)

Artists from China's Yunnan Province perform during a Spring Festival gala in Yangon, Myanmar, on Jan. 19, 2019. A wonderful transnational Spring Festival gala, themed Celebration of China-Myanmar Friendship, premiered in Myanmar's Yangon Saturday evening, involving popular artists of the two countries. (Xinhua/U Aung)