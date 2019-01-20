DRC court confirms victory of Tshisekedi in presidential elections

The constitutional court of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) on Sunday confirmed the victory of opposition leader Felix Tshisekedi in presidential elections after rejecting a legal appeal by the runner-up.



According to the court, Tshisekedi, candidate of the Union for Democracy and Social Progress (UDPS), won the elections with more than 38.5 percent of the vote while his close rival Martin Fayulu, another opposition candidate, garnered around 28 percent of the vote. They were followed by Emmanuel Ramazani Shadary, a candidate for the ruling coalition.



After Tshisekedi was declared the winner of the election last week, Fayulu rejected the result, claiming that he grabbed at least 61 percent of the vote, and filed an appeal to the constitutional court.



At least two people have been killed in the country as violence broke out following the announcement of the interim election results.

