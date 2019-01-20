South Africa’s Impey 1st to win back-to-back Down Under titles

South Africa's Daryl Impey hung on up the torturous final Willunga Hill to become the first cyclist to win back-to-back titles at Australia's Tour Down Under outside Adelaide on Sunday.



Mitchelton-Scott's ­Impey, who won last year's UCI season-­opening event on countback, dug in to take this year's general classification behind sixth-stage winner Richie Porte of Australia up the physically-demanding three-kilometer climb to the finish line.



Impey, with a total time of 20 hours, 30 minutes and 42 seconds, beat Porte by 13 seconds for the race with Dutchman Wouter Poels of Sky Team a further 4 seconds away in third place overall.



No one has won consecutive titles in the 21 years of the Tour Down Under, while Porte, the 2017 Tour winner, has been runner-up four times.



"I never dreamed to come here and win twice in a row," Impey said. "Every year we come here with strong ambitions. I knew the competition is always tough."



Impey, winner of Stage 4 and 7 seconds off the lead before the final stage, benefited from overnight leader Patrick Bevin being unable to keep pace with the peloton as he battled the injuries he suffered on Stage 5.





