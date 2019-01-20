5G innovation park in Hangzhou

A fifth-generation (5G) technology based innovation park was unveiled in Hangzhou, East China's Zhejiang Province, on Sunday, the Xinhua News Agency said.



The park will first conduct tests in sectors such as artificial intelligence, drones, smart communities and smart logistics, and will further promote application of those sectors, the report said. The park has signed 10 agreements for 5G industrial projects with 11 institutions, the report said, noting that it will provide research and development subsidies worth up to 100 million yuan ($15 million) to 5G ventures in the park.





