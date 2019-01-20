Three Chinese companies signed a strategic cooperation agreement on Friday to establish a distribution center for China-Europe Railway Express in Northwest China's Xinjiang
Uyghur Autonomous Region, according to a report by chinanews.com on Saturday.
Xinjiang Xintie International Logistics Co, Xinjiang Sino-European Joint Logistics Co and Xinjiang Guannong Group signed an agreement for the construction of the south Xinjiang distribution center for China-Europe Railway Express in Kuerle, Xinjiang on Friday.