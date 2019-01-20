Xinjiang distribution center

Source:Global Times Published: 2019/1/20 19:38:40
Three Chinese companies signed a strategic cooperation agreement on Friday to establish a distribution center for China-Europe Railway Express in Northwest China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, according to a report by chinanews.com on Saturday.

Xinjiang Xintie International Logistics Co, Xinjiang Sino-European Joint Logistics Co and Xinjiang Guannong Group signed an agreement for the construction of the south Xinjiang distribution center for China-Europe Railway Express in Kuerle, Xinjiang on Friday.

 

Posted in: ECONOMY
