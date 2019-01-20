Shandong man kills self after murdering family, setting house on fire

A 35-year-old man from Jinan, East China's Shandong Province jumped to his death on Friday after killing his parents, wife and two sons and setting fire to their home, with local police saying on Sunday that he was probably suffering from depression.



According to a statement the Jinan Public Security Bureau issued on Sunday afternoon on its official Sina Weibo account, the man surname Bai killed himself by jumping off the six-floor building.



Before the killing spree, he had frequently visited the website for treating depression, the statement said. The case is still under investigation.



Police found a variety of drugs for treating mental illness and papers that record strong pessimistic feelings and concerns about his family's future in his office.



Bai worked in a post office and his wife worked in a nearby education and training center. His two sons, who were seven and three years old, were studying at an elementary school and nursery center, a resident surnamed Chen, who lived in the same residential community with Bai, told Shandong-based Haibao News on Saturday.



Chen said his parents took care of the children after retiring.



Chen immediately phoned Bai after seeing his house was smoking at 5:00 pm on Friday, but the number went unanswered. Later, three fire engines arrived and removed the bodies from the building at 11 pm, according to Chen.





