Customers visit a duty-free shop that opened on Saturday in South China's Hainan Province. Two new duty-free shops opened on Saturday, one in the capital city of Haikou and the other in Boao town of Qionghai, which have more than 38 categories such as perfume, cosmetics, bags and suitcases. The shops offer about 200 international brands such as Chanel, Dior and Gucci. Photo: VCG