PLA officers fill Party committees

China has appointed military officials as members of provincial standing committees of the Communist Party of China (CPC) in 31 provincial-level regions following the military reform.
According to an article published by capitalnews, a WeChat account affiliated with the Beijing Daily on Friday, Han Qiang, a military commander in North China's Shanxi Province was named a member of the standing committee of the CPC Shanxi provincial committee.
It is common practice in the country that local major military officials [commander or political commissar] should be included in every standing committee of CPC provincial committees. December 2014 was the last time vacancies were filled in the 31 provincial Party standing committees, the article said.
A 2014 People's Daily report said the number of commanders in Party standing committees was eight.
Seventeen military commanders were listed as provincial Party standing committee members in this round of appointments, including Southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region and Chongqing Municipality, the article said.
The military officials enlisted in the Party provincial standing committees are referred to as "rongzhuangchangwei," or "military uniform members of the standing committee."
The appointment of members of Party standing committees with a military background was postponed during the reshuffling from November 2016 to June 2017, a result of the ongoing military reform, The Beijing News reported on January 8, 2018.
Vacancies increased to 17 in the second half of 2016, the report said.
Yang Yujun, then spokesperson of the Ministry of National Defense
, said such a situation does not indicate that provincial military officials would be excluded from the Party provincial standing committees, saying the ongoing military reform led to such vacancies.
Officials with the provincial military commands will continue to be listed in CPC provincial standing committees, as a system is in place for the Party's leadership to be over the country's armed forces, Yang was quoted by the report.
Nine provinces, including North China's Hebei and Shanxi provinces, and Northeast China's Jilin and Heilongjiang provinces, have announced their decision to appoint military officials as members of the Party standing committee since December 2018.
Among the 31 military members of the Party provincial standing committees, three are lieutenant generals. They are Jiang Yong, the political commissar of the Beijing Garrison, Tibet Military Region Commander Xu Yong and Xinjiang
Military Region Commander Li Wei, the Shanghai Observer reported. The rest are major generals.
The appointment of military uniformed members in the standing committees of CPC provincial committees is designed to "enhance communication between the population and the military," the Shanghai Observer reported.
The military officials will attend local Party standing committee sessions, "take part in the local major decision-making process," and will be in charge of "coordinating relations between civilians and the military," as well as "assist in local social economic development," the report said.