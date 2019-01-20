McDonald’s Taiwan advert sparks online controversy





Customers dine inside a newly-opened McDonald's with Chinese-style interior design in Guangzhou, South China's Guangdong Province. Photo: Chu Daye/GT

McDonald's Chinese mainland branch said that a controversial commercial has been withdrawn after it sparked an outcry from netizens who claimed the commercial had supported "Taiwan independence."The company said it regrets that the advertising company failed to check the commercial, which triggered a misunderstanding. Produced by a Taiwan-based advertising company and posted on Youtube on January 6, the commercial was aimed at supporting students about to take their exams."We firmly support the one-China policy and resolutely safeguard China's sovereignty and territorial integrity. The commercial has been taken offline," the company said on Weibo on Saturday.The commercial, posted by McDonald's Taiwan, described three students who became lucky in their exams after eating McMuffins. In the video, a two-second screen shot on one of the students' admission tickets which showed that the student's nationality was "Taiwan" drew wide criticism from Chinese mainland netizens."Taiwan is an inalienable part of China since ancient times," netizens said on Weibo.