China sweeps all 5 golds at 2019 ITTF World Tour Hungarian Open

China made a clean sweep of the five gold medals as the Seamaster 2019 ITTF World Tour Hungarian Open ended here on Sunday.



The last and closing day of the competition on Sunday saw the all-Chinese finals of the men's and women's singles.



In the women's singles final, Chen Meng (2nd seed) beat Zhu Yuling 9-11, 11-7, 11-13, 13-11, 11-4, 11-5.



"We've played each other many, many times. I am pleased to win the title and I will do my best to raise or at least keep up my performance for the next competitions," Chen said after the match.



In the men's singles final, Lin Gaoyuan (3rd seed) defeated Wang Chuqin 13-11, 12-10, 11-8, 11-9.



"I am really happy winning the title in the first competition of the year. Such a good start is a positive sign for the rest of the year for me. I was prepared for a long match in this final as we always play tight matches," Lin said.



On Saturday, the Chinese duo of Xu Xin/Liu Shiwen (5th seeds) beat the host Hungarian duo of Adam Szudi/Szandra Pergel (8th seeds) to win the mixed doubles title. In the all-Chinese women's doubles and men's doubles finals, Wang Manyu/Zhu Yuling (top seeds) and Liang Jingkun/Xu Xin won respectively.

