China's Huawei opens first store in Oman

Chinese technology giant Huawei has opened its first independent store in Oman, said a company press release on Sunday.



The opening of the store at the City Center Al Qurum in the capital Muscat will strengthen Huawei's established position as a leader in innovative technology and products in Oman, said the statement.



The store will provide a comprehensive experience to improve customer interaction and allow access to the latest Huawei products and services, it added.



"Huawei is set to open eight new stores dedicated to its brand in the leading electronics stores and 20 stores, including independent electronics stores, in Oman," said Ian Lee, general manager of Huawei Consumer Business Group in the Middle East.



Huawei has been selling its products in Oman for more than 10 years.

