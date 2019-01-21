China beat South Korea to claim Meizhou Women's football championship title

The Chinese women's national football team lifted the trophy of Meizhou Wuhua International championship after beating South Korea 1-0 in the final here on Sunday.



"We have played two tough games against two strong teams in this tournament. It is a great opportunity for us to warm up before the upcoming World Cup." China's coach Jia Xiuquan said.



China eased past the African champions Nigeria 3-0 in the semifinals while South Korea beat Romania 3-0 to set up the all-Asian clash.



Gu Yasha's volley gifted the Chinese side an early lead and the "iron roses" gave the South Korean side no chance until the referee blowed final whistle.



In the 15th minute, Gu fired the ball into the far corner after Wang Shuang's corner kick was deflected by the crowed in the box. At the half-hour mark, Wang's long-range shot after a solo run could not beat the keeper. China led the first half 1-0.



The second half saw the Chinese side continue to dominate. In the 75th minute, Li Ying's curving effort was once again denied by the keeper.

