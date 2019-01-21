China reports new African swine fever case

China has confirmed a new outbreak of African swine fever in northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region.
On a local farm in Yongning County, 26 pigs were confirmed infected with the viral disease and 13 dead as of 11 p.m. Saturday, said the Ministry of Agriculture
and Rural Affairs Sunday, citing a report of China Animal Disease Control Center.
A team has been dispatched to the area to give guidance, and local authorities have initiated an emergency response to isolate and cull the affected pigs and disinfect the venue.
Transport of all pigs and related products out of or into the blockade zone is forbidden, the ministry added.
African swine fever is believed to infect only pigs, and no humans or other species have thus far been infected.
China reported its first case of the disease in August in the northeast province of Liaoning. Later outbreaks were reported in several other provincial regions.