Chinese consul general calls for stronger people-to-people bonds with US

Chinese Consul General in Los Angeles Zhang Ping on Saturday called for concerted efforts to develop strong people-to-people bonds between China and the United States.



Zhang made the remarks at a celebration held in Los Angeles marking the 40th anniversary of the establishment of China-US diplomatic relations, with over 500 people participating.



Zhang said that over the past four decades, despite various ups and downs and twists and turns, China-US relations have achieved historic progress, bringing huge benefits to the two peoples and contributing greatly to world peace, stability and prosperity.



"As we look at the journey that the bilateral relations have gone through, we are gratified to see that the relationship is getting wider support from different walks of life in both countries," he said.



Chinese and American people have fond sentiments towards each other, Zhang said.



People-to-people connections and friendship between the two countries constitute the foundation of their relationship, he added.



He spoke highly of the contributions of the Chinese community to the United States in boosting understanding and friendship between the two countries.



Former US Ambassador to China Max Baucus recalled his days in Beijing, saying he enjoyed his post as ambassador for two reasons. "One is the Chinese people, (who are) practical, pragmatic, getting things done, upbeat, positive. Second was the reward by getting involved in a relationship. US-China relations are the most important bilateral relationship in the world."



Baucus explained his principle for dealing with China-US relations, namely, being patient, positive and persistent. He expressed confidence in the future development of bilateral ties.



Sher Li, president of the Chinese American Federation, a non-profit organization registered in California, said that as beneficiaries, practitioners and witnesses of China-US relations, Chinese Americans cherish the friendship between both countries, and will continue to promote trade cooperation and cultural exchanges, as well as understanding between both countries and peoples.

