China celebrates World Snow Day

China celebrated World Snow Day and International Children's Ski Festival with over 100 ski resorts providing children with a variety of activities on Sunday.



The main celebration activity took place in Thaiwoo ski resort in Chongli district of Zhangjiakou city in north China's Hebei province, which will stage most of the skiing events during the 2022 Winter Olympic Games.



500 children and teenagers gathered in Thaiwoo to take part in a mixture of snow sports and games to greet their festival and learn about culture of Winter Olympics.



114 ski resorts nationwide held celebration activities simultaneously on Sunday.



China is making great efforts to boost public participation of ice and snow sports after Beijing won the bid to host the 2022 Winter Olympics in July, 2015.



World Snow Day is part of the International Ski Federation campaign 'Bring Children to the Snow', to promote snow activities as a healthy leisure recreation for the young.

