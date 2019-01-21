Flowers blossom on Great Cold solar term

Plum blossoms are seen at Yuqing County, Zunyi city of southwest China's Guizhou Province, on Jan. 20, 2019, also the Great Cold (Dahan) solar term on the Chinese lunar calendar. (Xinhua/He Chunyu)

Wintersweet blossoms are seen at the scenic spot of the Ming Xiaoling Mausoleum in Nanjing, capital of east China's Jiangsu Province, on Jan. 20, 2019, also the Great Cold (Dahan) solar term on the Chinese lunar calendar. (Xinhua/Liu Jianhua)

Plum blossoms are seen in Chishui, southwest China's Guizhou Province, on Jan. 20, 2019, also the Great Cold (Dahan) solar term on the Chinese lunar calendar. (Xinhua/Wang Changyu)

Plum blossoms are seen at Dexi wetland park in Bijie, southwest China's Guizhou Province, on Jan. 20, 2019, also the Great Cold (Dahan) solar term on the Chinese lunar calendar. (Xinhua/Han Xianpu)

Local citizens appreciate wintersweet blossoms at Jingchuan Park in Changzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, on Jan. 20, 2019, also the Great Cold (Dahan) solar term on the Chinese lunar calendar. (Xinhua/Chen Wei)