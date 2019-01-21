Freighter arrives at port in Pingtan after direct sea freight route opens between Kaohsiung, Pingtan

A freight truck runs with goods from southeast China's Taiwan, which were shipped via a freighter, at a port in Pingtan, southeast China's Fujian Province, Jan. 20, 2019. A freighter loaded with over 700 tonnes of cargo arrived at a port in Pingtan Sunday after a direct sea freight route opened Saturday between Kaohsiung of southeast China's Taiwan and Pingtan. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

Customs officers check fruit from southeast China's Taiwan, which were shipped via a freighter, at a port in Pingtan, southeast China's Fujian Province, Jan. 20, 2019. A freighter loaded with over 700 tonnes of cargo arrived at a port in Pingtan Sunday after a direct sea freight route opened Saturday between Kaohsiung of southeast China's Taiwan and Pingtan. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

Workers carry fruit from southeast China's Taiwan, which were shipped via a freighter, at a port in Pingtan, southeast China's Fujian Province, Jan. 20, 2019. A freighter loaded with over 700 tonnes of cargo arrived at a port in Pingtan Sunday after a direct sea freight route opened Saturday between Kaohsiung of southeast China's Taiwan and Pingtan. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

Photo taken on Jan. 20, 2019 shows a freighter at a port in Pingtan, southeast China's Fujian Province. A freighter loaded with over 700 tonnes of cargo arrived at a port in Pingtan Sunday after a direct sea freight route opened Saturday between Kaohsiung of southeast China's Taiwan and Pingtan. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

