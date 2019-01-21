People prepare for upcoming Spring Festival in Taipei, SE China's Taiwan

A vender sells decorations of the Spring Festival in Taipei, southeast China's Taiwan, Jan. 20, 2019. The Spring Festival, or the Chinese Lunar New Year, falls on Feb. 5 this year. (Xinhua/Li Xiang)

People buy goods for the upcoming Spring Festival in Taipei, southeast China's Taiwan, Jan. 20, 2019. The Spring Festival, or the Chinese Lunar New Year, falls on Feb. 5 this year. (Xinhua/Li Xiang)

Venders sell decorations of the Spring Festival in Taipei, southeast China's Taiwan, Jan. 20, 2019. The Spring Festival, or the Chinese Lunar New Year, falls on Feb. 5 this year. (Xinhua/Li Xiang)