People prepare for upcoming Spring Festival in Taipei, SE China's Taiwan

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/1/21 9:49:06

A vender sells decorations of the Spring Festival in Taipei, southeast China's Taiwan, Jan. 20, 2019. The Spring Festival, or the Chinese Lunar New Year, falls on Feb. 5 this year. (Xinhua/Li Xiang)


 

People buy goods for the upcoming Spring Festival in Taipei, southeast China's Taiwan, Jan. 20, 2019. The Spring Festival, or the Chinese Lunar New Year, falls on Feb. 5 this year. (Xinhua/Li Xiang)


 

Venders sell decorations of the Spring Festival in Taipei, southeast China's Taiwan, Jan. 20, 2019. The Spring Festival, or the Chinese Lunar New Year, falls on Feb. 5 this year. (Xinhua/Li Xiang)


 

