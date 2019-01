Tourists enjoy themselves on frozen Songhua River in China's Heilongjiang

A child plays on the frozen Songhua River in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 20, 2019. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

Tourists enjoy themselves on the frozen Songhua River in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 20, 2019. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

Tourists play banana boats on the frozen Songhua River in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 20, 2019. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

Tourists have fun on a skating rink in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 20, 2019. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

Tourists play bumper cars on the frozen Songhua River in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 20, 2019. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

A tourist plays with an ice slide in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 20, 2019. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

Tourists play bumper cars on the frozen Songhua River in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 20, 2019. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

Tourists play banana boats on the frozen Songhua River in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 20, 2019. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)