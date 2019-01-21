Enthusiasts enjoying winter swimming on Great Cold solar term in Jilin

Aerial photos taken on Jan. 20, 2019 shows enthusiasts enjoying winter swimming at the Nanhu Park in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province. The Great Cold (Dahan) solar term on the Chinese lunar calendar falls on Jan. 20 this year. (Xinhua/Xu Congjun)

