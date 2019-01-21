Attention will be on China’s reform efforts for 2019 in Davos, expert says

Source:Global Times Published: 2019/1/21 17:15:49





Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan will lead the Chinese delegation to Switzerland from Tuesday to Friday to attend the 2019 annual meeting of the World Economic Forum, according to the



Wang has been invited to give a speech at the annual meeting explaining China's views and opinions on major international issues including China's development and the global economy. He is also expected to meet with Klaus Schwab, executive chairman of the forum.



There will be an unprecedented number of Chinese corporate representatives in this year's meeting in Davos. Chinese companies including Alibaba Group, Poly Group, Fosun Group and State Development & Investment Corporation are expected to participate in this year's meeting, according to media reports.



In a note sent to the Global Times, Chen Shengqiang, CEO of JD Digits, a leading digital technology company in China, said the new "Globalisation 4.0" era is generating a new model for global economy, and may well build a new future for mankind.



Chen Fengying, director of the Institute of World Economic Studies of the China Institute of Contemporary International Relations, told the Global Times on Monday that China, especially China's reform efforts for its domestic market as well as international trade, will be at the center of attention at this year's world economic forum.



China's economic performance now has a far-reaching influence over the confidence in the world's economy, and the massive anticipation over China's GDP figures of 2018, which were released on Monday, showed just how much the world is interested to know how China is performing and how it might affect their own nations, Chen said.



"The world is expecting China to show in-depth reform efforts to release its market potential and bring a positive influence on the world's economy", Chen said. And as Wang was responsible for handling China's economic issues prior to moving into diplomacy, much discussion regarding China's future economic reform plan can be expected at the forum.



"The world will also be keen to understand how China is planning to take on more responsibility in the world economy, including how it can take a more leading role in globalization and work in cooperation with international institutions such as the WTO," Chen said. Such a spotlight on China is further amplified by the conspicuous absence of other world leaders, including the US president Donald Trump, UK Prime Minister Theresa May and the French President





China, especially its reform efforts for domestic and international trade, is likely to be in the spotlight at this year's world economic forum in Davos , said an expert on Monday.Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan will lead the Chinese delegation to Switzerland from Tuesday to Friday to attend the 2019 annual meeting of the World Economic Forum, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Wang has been invited to give a speech at the annual meeting explaining China's views and opinions on major international issues including China's development and the global economy. He is also expected to meet with Klaus Schwab, executive chairman of the forum.There will be an unprecedented number of Chinese corporate representatives in this year's meeting in Davos. Chinese companies including Alibaba Group, Poly Group, Fosun Group and State Development & Investment Corporation are expected to participate in this year's meeting, according to media reports.In a note sent to the Global Times, Chen Shengqiang, CEO of JD Digits, a leading digital technology company in China, said the new "Globalisation 4.0" era is generating a new model for global economy, and may well build a new future for mankind.Chen Fengying, director of the Institute of World Economic Studies of the China Institute of Contemporary International Relations, told the Global Times on Monday that China, especially China's reform efforts for its domestic market as well as international trade, will be at the center of attention at this year's world economic forum.China's economic performance now has a far-reaching influence over the confidence in the world's economy, and the massive anticipation over China's GDP figures of 2018, which were released on Monday, showed just how much the world is interested to know how China is performing and how it might affect their own nations, Chen said."The world is expecting China to show in-depth reform efforts to release its market potential and bring a positive influence on the world's economy", Chen said. And as Wang was responsible for handling China's economic issues prior to moving into diplomacy, much discussion regarding China's future economic reform plan can be expected at the forum."The world will also be keen to understand how China is planning to take on more responsibility in the world economy, including how it can take a more leading role in globalization and work in cooperation with international institutions such as the WTO," Chen said. Such a spotlight on China is further amplified by the conspicuous absence of other world leaders, including the US president Donald Trump, UK Prime Minister Theresa May and the French President Emmanuel Macron , all of who are unable to attend this year's forum due to domestic issues or government shutdowns at home.