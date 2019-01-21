Banksy 'snow' pollution mural sells for more than $130,000

A mural by elusive British street artist Banksy depicting a child enjoying falling snow that is in fact ash from a burning bin has been sold for over 100,000 pounds ($130,000) to a British art dealer.



From one side, the "Season's Greetings" mural on a concrete block garage in Wales shows a small boy with his tongue out to catch snow that, when viewed from another side, turns out to be pollution from an industrial bin.



"I bought it and it cost me a six-figure sum," John Brandler of Brandler Galleries, told Reuters by telephone.



"I am lending it to Port Talbot for a minimum of two or three years. I want to use it as a center for an art hub that would bring in internationally famous artists to Port Talbot."



The mural appeared last month in the town on the edge of Swansea Bay, home to one of the biggest steelworks in the world.



