Addict tells cops dealer tricked him

Paramilitary policemen carry buckets of crystal meth they seized during a raid on drug labs in Boshe village, Shanwei city, Guangdong Province, on December 29. Photo: IC

An apparently delusional drug addict went to the police to complain about his drug dealer in East China, demanding the cops to help him get a refund for the fake crystal meth he was sold.A very angry man surnamed Wang in Lianyungang, Jiangsu Province went to the local police station with a bag of crystal sugar and asked police officer Zhang Chi to help him get a refund of 1,400 yuan ($206) saying he thought he had bought crystal meth from the dealer, Xiandai Kuaibao reported on Saturday.Zhang agreed to investigate the case and soon caught the seller, surnamed Zhou, who admitted that he had sold the sugar to Wang. A photo of the small pile of sugar shows it weighs 1.59 grams and a forensic examination confirmed it was not crystal meth.Wang was then tested positive for meth and admitted he had taken the drug the previous day. The police have put Wang and Zhou under administrative detention."Luckily Zhou sold only sugar, otherwise his sin was great," commented "Refenggege."Xiandai Kuaibao