Beijing passes regulations for intangible cultural heritage protection

Regulations concerning Beijing's intangible cultural heritage (ICH) were approved at the second session of the 15th Beijing Municipal People's Congress on Sunday.



The regulations which were enacted in accordance with China's 2011 ICH law are scheduled to be implemented on June 1.



The regulations stipulate various aspects about the capital's ICH, including its investigation, preservation, classification protection and development in the capital.



The regulations also stipulate that "representative inheritors" of ICH can be individuals or groups, revising the traditional norm that it should only be individuals.



According to the new regulations, relevant government departments should provide subsidies and necessary venues or platforms for ICH teaching and displaying campaigns or activities.



It also noted that "inheritors" have the obligations to cultivate successors and protect materials.



By the end of June 2018, Beijing was home to more than 12,000 ICH items, including Peking Opera and Kunqu Opera.





