China launches two satellites for multispectral imaging

China launched two satellites for multispectral imaging on a Long March-11 rocket from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China at 1:42 pm on Monday.



The satellites have successfully entered their preset orbit, according to the center.



The two satellites, part of Jilin-1 satellite family, were independently developed by Chang Guang Satellite Technology Co. Ltd.



Loaded with a multi-spectral imager and infrared camera, they will form a network with the 10 previously launched Jilin-1 satellites, providing remote sensing data and services for forestry, shipping, resource and environmental monitoring.

