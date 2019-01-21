China launches two satellites for multispectral imaging

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/1/21 17:35:00
China launched two satellites for multispectral imaging on a Long March-11 rocket from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China at 1:42 pm on Monday.

The satellites have successfully entered their preset orbit, according to the center.

The two satellites, part of Jilin-1 satellite family, were independently developed by Chang Guang Satellite Technology Co. Ltd.

Loaded with a multi-spectral imager and infrared camera, they will form a network with the 10 previously launched Jilin-1 satellites, providing remote sensing data and services for forestry, shipping, resource and environmental monitoring.

