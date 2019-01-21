Ticket booking for Beijing horticultural expo starts online

Online ticket sales for the upcoming the International Horticultural Exhibition 2019 Beijing China have started, with discount prices offered to online reservations.



The ticket price is 120 yuan (17.7 US dollars) on ordinary days and 160 days on opening day April 29 and holidays. Those who reserve online from Jan. 20 to April 28 will enjoy a 10-percent discount, according to the Beijing International Horticultural Exhibition Coordination Bureau.



Preferential prices are offered to people with disabilities, senior citizens, children, students and soldiers.



Online tickets are available at aoyou.com and ctrip.com.



Residents who have booked tickets online will be able to enter the expo area by swiping their identity cards, with no paper tickets needed.



To encourage visitors to spend the night in Yanqing and avoid peak hours, organizers also offer "overnight tickets," allowing buyers who enter the expo area after 4 p.m. to continue their visits the next day.



Open from April 29 to Oct. 7, the 162-day expo will exhibit the latest achievements in floriculture and fruit and vegetable farming at the foot of the Great Wall in Yanqing District.



More than 110 countries and international organizations, as well as over 120 non-official exhibitors, have confirmed participation, making it the highest attendance in the global event's history.

