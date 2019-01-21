Bangkok ranked top 10 global cities for dining, shopping: MasterCard

Bangkok was ranked third on the list of the Top Global Cities for Dining and sixth of shopping, MasterCard Global Destination Cities Index said recently.



MasterCard Global Destination Cities Index has published a survey on the dining and shopping spending patterns of tourists in cities.



The index also shows that in Bangkok was the top global destination for the third consecutive year with southern Thailand's Phuket and the eastern coast city Pattaya ranked 12th and 18th, respectively.



Thailand is the only country to have three cities in the top 20 list.



Visitor spending was 108 billion Baht (3.37 billion US dollars) or 20.6 percent of the total expenditure in Bangkok, a city famous for food and culture.



The survey revealed that Bangkok is also popular for shopping with tourists spending about 120 billion Baht (3.75 billion US dollars), or 23 percent of the overall expenditure.

