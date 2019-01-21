Vending machines make debut on city buses





A vending machine installed on a no.103 bus sells drinks, gums and snacks to commuters in Luohe, Central China's Henan Province. Source: Pear Video

Vending machines are pretty much ubiquitous, found in airports, campus, hotels and even some street corners, now a city in Central China has come up with a pilot project by installing them on local buses.Bottled water, energy drinks, gums and snacks can be purchased with passengers' phone app, according to photos that went viral.Some people thought this was an interesting innovation. However, a resident of Luohe, Henan Province on Thursday called a local radio hotline to report that a vending machine had been installed on her local bus, and she was not happy about this change. She said the machine was being placed too close to the backdoor handrails.Wang complained that the machine could pose dangers when the bus makes a sharp turn or suddenly brakes.Most commuters aren't on a bus for very long and don't need refreshments, she said. Besides, the vending machines are bulky and take up room that could be used for passengers.Zhang Changying, employee of the bus service company, told Luohe Radio that the vending machines are undergoing trial runs on only a few buses."We noticed it could pose dangers to people since they cannot hold the handrail while making a purchase," Zhang said. "We will ask the machine company to remove the vendors very soon," said Zhang.Kunming in Southwest China's Yunnan Province also installed vending machines in August on some of its city buses. But food with strong odors is not allowed to be sold. It's not known if they are still installed on those buses or have caused accidents.