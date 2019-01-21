30 races to be staged in China

Spartan race series organizers say they are expanding to stage 30 endurance and obstacle events in China in 2019.



Higher-level endurance races will also be staged this year, according to Chinese sports marketing company SECA. The number of Spartan runners in China rose from 18,500 in 2016 to more than 64,000 in 2018.



The concept of the race originated with ancient Greece's fearsome Spartan warriors known for their legendary fighting ability, courage and endurance.





