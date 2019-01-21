Tax measures to yield BRI win-win outcome

Photo: VCG
China's promotion of a tax collection and cooperation mechanism among countries and regions along the routes of the Belt and Road
initiative (BRI) can improve business environment and facilitate trade, an analyst said.
China made progress in promoting the new tax mechanism in 2018, China Taxation News reported on January 11.
A BRI Tax Cooperation Conference was held in Astana, capital of Kazakhstan, on May 14, 2018. The meeting reached an important consensus on establishing a tax cooperation regime and released the Astana BRI Tax Cooperation Initiative, the news report said.Better cooperation can help resolve issues like tax disputes, double taxation and tax evasion, thus optimizing the business environment and facilitating free trade, a tax analyst with the University of International Business and Economics told the Global Times on condition of anonymity on Monday.
The aim of building a tax cooperation mechanism among BRI markets is not to replace the existing world multilateral tax cooperation mechanism but to intertwine with and complement the existing ones.