Suicide bomber targets US forces in Syria's Hasakah: monitor

A suicide bomber detonated himself in a convoy of US forces in Syria's northeastern province of Hasakah on Monday, injuring two US soldiers and killing five Kurdish-led fighters, a war monitor reported.



The bomber detonated his car bomb while a convoy of US forces accompanied by Kurdish-led fighters of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in the southern countryside of Hasakah, said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.



The Britain-based watchdog group said the attack happened near the city of Shadadi on the road between Hasakah and the northern province of Raqqa.



Meanwhile, Syrian state news agency SANA said that an explosion took place in the southern countryside of Hasakah with no details, the second of its kind to target US forces in northern Syria.



On Jan. 16, four US soldiers were reportedly killed in a blast targeting a military convoy in the Kurdish-controlled Manbij city in northern Syria.



At the time, sleeper cells of the Islamic State (IS) were said to be behind the blast.



The US has a military presence in Syria, mainly in Kurdish-controlled areas in northern and northeastern Syria.



The US-led coalition is engaged in an operation to drive out the IS militants from their last stronghold in the eastern Euphrates region in eastern Syria.



The US President Donald Trump said in Dec. 2018 that he decided to withdraw US forces from Syria.

