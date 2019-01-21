Shooting in Tokyo's Kabukicho district injures one

A shooting took place in Tokyo's Kabukicho district on Monday, in which a man was injured and rushed to a hospital, local media reported.



The incident occurred at around 6:35 p.m. local time, about 500 meters northeast of JR Shinjuku Station.



A karaoke bar called the police, reporting gunshots had been heard. The police rushed to the scene and found a bleeding man lying inside the elevator of the bar.



The victim in his 40s was shot on his back and suffered from symptoms of a cardiopulmonary arrest, according to the police.



The attacker, who had fled from the scene, was related to some violent group and the police were still investigating the details.

