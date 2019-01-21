Attention will be on China’s reform efforts in Davos: expert

Photo: VCG
China, facing renewed downward economic pressure and tariffs war with the US, is likely to be in the spotlight at this year's World Economic Forum in Davos
, said an expert on Monday.
Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan will lead the Chinese delegation to Switzerland from Tuesday to Friday, to attend the 2019 annual meeting of the World Economic Forum, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs
.
Wang has been invited to give a speech at the annual meeting explaining China's views and opinions on major international issues including China's development and the global economy. He is also expected to meet with Klaus Schwab, Executive Chairman of the Forum.
There will be an unprecedented number of Chinese corporate representatives in this year's meeting in Davos. Chinese companies including Alibaba Group, Poly Group, Fosun Group and State Development & Investment Corporation are expected to participate in this year's meeting, according to media reports.
In a note sent to the Global Times, Chen Shengqiang, CEO of JD Digits, a leading digital technology company in China, said the new "Globalization 4.0" era is generating a new model for global economy, and may help build a new future for the mankind.
Chen Fengying, director of the Institute of World Economic Studies, of the China Institute of Contemporary International Relations, told the Global Times on Monday that China, especially China's reform efforts for its domestic market as well as international trade, will be at the center of attention at this year's world economic forum.
China's economic performance now has a far-reaching influence over the confidence in the world's economy, and the massive anticipation over the China's GDP figures of 2018, which were released on Monday, showed the world is interested to know how China is performing and how it might affect their own nations, Chen said.
"The world is expecting China to show in-depth reform efforts to release its market potential and potentially bring a positive influence on the world's economy", Chen said.