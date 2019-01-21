Philippines seeks southern peace with Muslim minority self-rule vote

A decades-long push to halt the violence that has claimed some 150,000 lives in the southern Philippines culminates Monday with a vote on giving the nation's Muslim minority greater control over the region.



The poll is the final step in a peace deal with the Catholic-majority country's largest Muslim rebel group, the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF), which has been a key force in a separatist insurgency that has raged since the 1970s.



Core areas of the proposed Bangasmoro region, located on the southern island of Mindanao, are expected to vote overwhelmingly to join it.



"I'm tired of the violence because my father is one of the victims," said 22-year-old Jembrah Abas, adding he was slain by unidentified attackers after advocating for peace.



The election "is on the 20th anniversary of his death. I'm so sick of the violence," she told AFP.



About 2.8 million voters will be watched over by 20,000 police and soldiers amid fears that rival insurgent groups could use violence to disrupt the poll. The peace process began in the 1990s and does not include hard-line Islamist factions including those aligned with the Islamic State group, which are also active in the southern Philippines.



"Their motive is to sow terror," Philippine national police chief Oscar Albayalde said, referring to the rival groups. "They don't really have any other cause."



The government and MILF hope that a new, stable Bangasmoro will attract investment to a region where brutal poverty and perennial bloodshed has fueled recruitment by radical groups.



President Rodrigo Duterte, who also hails from Mindanao, has long backed the creation of an autonomous region for the island's Muslims.



Under the terms of the law which lays out the region's powers, Bangasmoro will get $950 million in development funds over the next 10 years, as well as chunk of the tax revenue generated within its borders.



The national government will keep control over the police, though the leadership of the autonomous area will be closely involved in security matters.



Final results are expected to be released within four days of the voting, with approval triggering the demobilization of a third of MILF's fighters, which it says number 30,000.



Muslim rebels have long battled for independence or autonomy on Mindanao, which they regard as their ancestral homeland dating back to when Arab traders arrived there in the 13th century.





