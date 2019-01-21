SOEs’ profits surge 12.9% in 2018 despite challenges on domestic, external fronts

Source:Global Times Published: 2019/1/21 22:03:55





Coming at a time when the Chinese economy faces a slowdown and deteriorating external conditions, the surge in SOE profits shows that one of the country's economic backbones remains solid.



Last year, Chinese SOEs raked in a total of 58.75 trillion yuan in revenue, increasing 10 percent from the year earlier, according to the figures released by the



But total debt owned by SOEs, a potentially risky issue for the SOEs themselves and the Chinese economy, surged by 8.1 percent year-on-year to a staggering 115.65 trillion yuan at the end of 2018. However, the rise in debts was largely offset by a year-on-year 8.4 percent growth in total assets, bringing the asset-to-debt ratio down 0.2 percentage point from the end of 2017 to 64.7 percent.



Chinese SOEs are a favorite target of foreign criticism and a focal point of China's reform agenda to improve the quality of its economic growth and create a better business environment.





China's massive State-owned enterprises (SOEs) saw their profits jump 12.9 percent year-on-year to 3.39 trillion yuan ($498.58 billion) in 2018 and their debt dropping slightly, official figures showed Monday.Coming at a time when the Chinese economy faces a slowdown and deteriorating external conditions, the surge in SOE profits shows that one of the country's economic backbones remains solid.Last year, Chinese SOEs raked in a total of 58.75 trillion yuan in revenue, increasing 10 percent from the year earlier, according to the figures released by the Ministry of Finance . The SOEs also contributed as much as 4.61 trillion yuan in taxes, the statistics showed.But total debt owned by SOEs, a potentially risky issue for the SOEs themselves and the Chinese economy, surged by 8.1 percent year-on-year to a staggering 115.65 trillion yuan at the end of 2018. However, the rise in debts was largely offset by a year-on-year 8.4 percent growth in total assets, bringing the asset-to-debt ratio down 0.2 percentage point from the end of 2017 to 64.7 percent.Chinese SOEs are a favorite target of foreign criticism and a focal point of China's reform agenda to improve the quality of its economic growth and create a better business environment.