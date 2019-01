Relatives of three of the 85 people killed in a blaze triggered by a leaky pipeline in Tlahuelilpan attend a funeral in Teltipan de Juarez community, Hidalgo state, Mexico on Sunday. An explosion and fire in central Mexico killed at least 85 after hundreds swarmed to the site of an illegal fuel-line tap to gather gasoline amid a government crackdown on fuel theft, officials said. Photo: AFP