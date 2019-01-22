Some 100 high speed trains maintained in Wuhan for Spring Festival travel rush





A worker is to maintain high speed trains in Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei Province, Jan. 20, 2019. Some 100 high speed trains were maintained here for the 2019 Spring Festival travel rush, known as Chunyun, which started Monday. The Spring Festival, or Chinese Lunar New Year, falls on Feb. 5 this year. (Xinhua/Xiong Qi)

Aerial photo taken on Jan. 20, 2019 shows high speed trains to be maintained in Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei Province. Some 100 high speed trains were maintained here for the 2019 Spring Festival travel rush, known as Chunyun, which started Monday. The Spring Festival, or Chinese Lunar New Year, falls on Feb. 5 this year. (Xinhua/Xiong Qi)

Aerial photo taken on Jan. 20, 2019 shows high speed trains to be maintained in Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei Province. Some 100 high speed trains were maintained here for the 2019 Spring Festival travel rush, known as Chunyun, which started Monday. The Spring Festival, or Chinese Lunar New Year, falls on Feb. 5 this year. (Xinhua/Xiong Qi)

Aerial photo taken on Jan. 20, 2019 shows high speed trains to be maintained in Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei Province. Some 100 high speed trains were maintained here for the 2019 Spring Festival travel rush, known as Chunyun, which started Monday. The Spring Festival, or Chinese Lunar New Year, falls on Feb. 5 this year. (Xinhua/Xiong Qi)

Aerial photo taken on Jan. 20, 2019 shows high speed trains to be maintained in Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei Province. Some 100 high speed trains were maintained here for the 2019 Spring Festival travel rush, known as Chunyun, which started Monday. The Spring Festival, or Chinese Lunar New Year, falls on Feb. 5 this year. (Xinhua/Xiong Qi)