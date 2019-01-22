Truck hits funeral attendees in Vietnam, killing 9

Photo taken on Jan. 21, 2019 shows a truck accident scene in Hai Duong province, Vietnam. A truck on Monday afternoon hit a group of local people crossing a national road to attend a funeral in Vietnam's northern Hai Duong province, killing nine people and injuring three others, local media reported. (Xinhua/VNA)
