Preliminary GDP analysis

The National Bureau of Statistics released a preliminary analysis of the 2018 GDP figures on Tuesday.



The results, based on the figures announced on Monday, show that the tertiary industry grew 7.6 percent last year, while primary industry grew 3.5 percent and secondary industry expanded by 5.8 percent.



The strongest growth was recorded in the information technology services sector rising 30.7 percent year-on-year.