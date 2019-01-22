Tesla gets battery quotes

Tesla Inc said on Tuesday it had received quotes from Tianjin Lishen to supply batteries for its new Shanghai electric car factory, but it had not signed any agreement with the Chinese company.



"Tesla previously received quotes from Lishen, but it did not proceed further. We have not signed any agreement of any kind with them," a Tesla spokeswoman told Reuters.



Lishen confirmed in a faxed statement to Reuters that it had not signed any agreement with Tesla to supply batteries to the factory.





